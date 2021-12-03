Estill County issues boil water advisory
Water main break prompts recommendation
IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for the following areas:
South Irvine to 1350 South Irvine
Doe Creek to 150 Doe Creek
Lincoln Avenue
N. Minor
S. Minor
Olive St.
Crabtree Lane
Herald St.
Sparks Ave.
Front St.
Blue Bird Lane
During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption — such as for drinking, cooking, or making ice. After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it. We will advise Customers in the same manner once it is no longer necessary to boil water. Customers with questions should call 1-606-723-3795.