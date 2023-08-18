Estill Co. man arrested after “military-grade” explosive found in home

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Estill County man was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a “military-grade” explosive in his home on Stevens Street.

Irvine police crews were first called to Marcus Spurgeon’s home around 4:30 p.m. yesterday to arrest him for public indecency.

During the arrest, police searched his car and found weapons; they then searched Spurgeon’s home, according to Police Chief John Sturniolo.

Police say they found a military-grade explosive along with more weapons and ammunition.

The entire street was evacuated.

Spurgeon is charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment.

The explosive was secured by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.