Essential supplies for Eastern Kentucky collected by Appalachian Regional Healthcare

ARH will be unloading and loading cars with supplies and taking them to those in need for a long as necessary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A non-profit health system has been working around the clock since last Thursday to provide supplies to those impacted by flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

This week volunteers have been loading and unloading cars with supplies to travel to those affected areas, including SUVs piled high with cases of water and vans hauling generators and food.

Despite the ongoing efforts, the work is far from over.

Since last week, Appalachian Regional Healthcare has had a drop off area for donations, everything from cleaning supplies, to cases of water and baby wipes. CEO Holly Harris says while a picture or video of the devastation is worth a thousand words, it’s hard to truly grasp how bad things truly are.

“This is right in our backyard of Eastern Kentucky and to try and wrap your mind around the amount of devastation that has occurred, it’s just hard to imagine people that have lost absolutely everything,” says Harris.

Because of the severity of the flooding, donors have gone the extra mile, buying toiletries and traveling store to store for cases of water to give. ARH says they’ll keep collecting and delivering supplies for as long as they need to.

“This could go on for many weeks even into months at this point it is just so hard to predict,” says Harris.

Volunteers will be unloading supplies from 8 am -8 pm throughout the week. The health system asks that people donate more non-perishable foods. For any donations, you’re also given a form to write it off for your taxes..

You can bring your donations to 2260 executive Dr, Lexington, KY