Escaped Madison Co. inmate arrested

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)

6/2/23

Blevins has been arrested, the Maysville Police Department told KSP.

6/1/23

Kentucky State Police is searching for an inmate who they say walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center Thursday morning.

According to KSP, Tyler Blevins was at the facility in Richmond around 6 a.m. and walked away.

The 32-year-old is described as a white male, 5’11” tall and weighs 203 pounds. He was brown hair and green eyes.

Blevins also has a surgical scar on his abdomen and multiple tattoos on his arms, chest, back and left wrist.

KSP says he’s known to frequent Lewis, Mason and surrounding areas.

He was serving a sentence for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and burglary.

If you have any information on Blevins’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.