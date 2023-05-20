Escaped inmate recaptured in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Louisville Metro Police say they have found the escaped inmate who jumped from a police transport Thursday morning.

On social media, the LMPD and its SWAT team say they found 31-year-old Norman Wolfe in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Washington Street in the Clifton neighborhood of Louisville.

According to our ABC Affiliate WHAS 11, officers say they made a traffic stop and the driver was ordered out of the vehicle. Police say Wolfe slid into the driver’s seat and sped away.

Wolfe led police on a short pursuit- before the vehicle was stopped. Wolfe was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

He is facing numerous charges and will be taken back to metro corrections when he’s released from the hospital.

LMPD says its investigation will continue.