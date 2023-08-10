Equipment stolen from Pulaski Co. cemetery

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Pulaski County police are investigating after equipment was stolen from a Somerset cemetery.

Sometime between Aug. 4-7, the equipment pictured below was stolen from Lakeside Memorial Gardens.

The suspect(s) are believed to have loaded the items at the property off West Highway 80.

The cemetery is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the items or the prosecution of the person(s) responsible.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact 606-383-1728.