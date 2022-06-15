Entries for 2023 Kentucky Humane Society pet calendar contest now open

KHS announced entries open today and will close August 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2023 Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) pet calendar contest is now open for submissions.

Entries must be submitted by August 31, 2022 and proceeds from the calendar and photo submissions will support KHS’s lifesaving mission to help homeless animals in our community.

Donations are $25.00 for one photo, $40.00 for two photos, $60.00 for three, and $80.00 for four.

KHS will notify winners by phone or email and the calendar will be available in November 2022.

To submit an application, click HERE.