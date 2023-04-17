‘Enough is enough’: Lexington’s Antonio Franklin Jr. VIP Peace Walk to be held on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — When Anita Franklin chose to honor her son’s legacy for peace, she created a movement that “grows larger by the day.”

Antonio Franklin Jr. VIP (Violence Intervention Program) Peace Walk on Saturday will honor the late Antonio’s life. He died from a random act of gun violence while visiting Duncan Park. Anita has turned the tragedy her family faced into action, presenting her family’s story to our community.

“My family experienced a loss to gun violence. Our response to this tragedy was to create a project filled with positive conversations and actions, and the Peace Walk is one of these projects. This was a tragic event but with faith, triumph will prevail to stop the violence,” Anita said in 2017.

Community partners will be available at the resource fair at 2 p.m. leading up to messages from local community and faith leaders. Children- and family-friendly activities will follow.

The Peace Walk is a one-mile community walk through East End, follow by refreshments and fellowship in the park.

“This Peace Walk is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet. We welcome anyone who wants to stand with this community to say that enough is enough. This is a time for our entire city to stand up together and we hope people will take part,” the Franklin family said in a press release.

The event will last until 4 p.m.