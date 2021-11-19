Encourages civic interest and engagement among Kentucky youth

The Secretary of State's Office contests will inspire our students to become informed, and become involved.

FRANKFORT, Ky.(WTVQ/SECRETARY OF STATE) – On Friday, the Secretary of State’s Office announced the 2021 essay contest for students in grades 9-12, and slogan contest for students in grades 6-8. The winners will receive prizes and be honored in a public ceremony.

“As President Reagan said, freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction – the same goes for democracy,” said Secretary Adams. “I hope these contests will inspire our students to become informed, and become involved.”

The essay question posed to high schoolers is, “What changes should Kentucky make to improve civic education and literacy?” Students should limit their essays to 1,000 words.

The slogan contest invites middle school students to suggest a slogan for Secretary Adams’ Frederick Douglass Award program, which encourages voter registration efforts in Kentucky high schools.

Whether submitted electronically or by mail, all entries must be received by the Secretary of State’s Office by 5 p.m. (EST) on Monday, December 20.

Learn more at sos.ky.gov/civics/essayslogan.