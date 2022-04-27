EMS workers learn special training to provide out-of-hospital cardiac arrest resuscitation

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the last two days, special training took place at the Historic Boone Tavern Hotel in Berea to help emergency responders learn tips and techniques for treating out-of hospital patients.

According to Jonathan Larsen from the Resuscitation Academy, that started in Seattle Washington 14 years ago, there’s a big difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest.

“I would say about 1% of calls that any fire department or any EMS agency has end up being cardiac arrest,” explains Larsen.

Larsen says a heart attack is often caused by a poor blood supply to your heart due to narrowed arteries or clots. But often, if treated early, can be survived. Cardiac arrest is more severe and can strike at any time.

“Sudden death is a common cause for cardiac arrest, whether you have an electrical disturbance in the heart and a previously healthy person can just suddenly fall over because they’re hearts no beating,” explains Larsen.

This was why the Resuscitation Academy decided to provide high performance training workshops across the nation. Through training, specialists learn technique and acquire the tools they need to save lives, on the spot. Now it’s Kentucky’s turn to implement this training across the state, especially in areas where the nearest hospital could be miles away.

“If you wait until you get into the hospital with a cardiac arrest then you’ve waiting too long,” according to Brennen Younger, the statewide cares coordinator and paramedic. Every second counts, especially because every patient is unique.

“Some people come back after defibrillation shock, some people come back after CPR and then some people don’t come back at all,” explains Younger.

Participants learn ways to treat patients out of hospital the same as they would in-hospital care.

“The difference is when you’re out of hospital, you’re in a moving ambulance and you’re dealing with those other complications that you’re not going to get in the hospital and the ER. Also, a lot of the services too are not going to have the people that you have in the ER,” explains Younger.

The ultimate goal of the training is to help communities in Kentucky get the specialized training they need to give patients immediate care and the best chance of survival in an emergency.