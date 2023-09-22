‘Empty the Shelters’ reduced-fee adoptions coming to 9 Ky. animal shelters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nine Kentucky animal shelters will soon have reduced adoption fees to help “Empty the Shelters” as part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national event.

From Oct. 1-15, the BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor the reduced fees, making pet adoption possible for $50 or less.

The following shelters are participating:

BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 and has helped nearly 190,000 pets find homes across the country.