‘Empty the Shelters’ reduced-fee adoptions coming to 9 Ky. animal shelters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nine Kentucky animal shelters will soon have reduced adoption fees to help “Empty the Shelters” as part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national event.
From Oct. 1-15, the BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor the reduced fees, making pet adoption possible for $50 or less.
The following shelters are participating:
- Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society
- Breckinridge County Animal Shelter
- Clark County Animal Shelter
- Kentucky Humane Society
- Lawrence County Humane Society
- Lexington Humane Society
- Louisville Metro Animal Services
- Paris Animal Welfare Society Inc.
- Scott County Humane Society
BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 and has helped nearly 190,000 pets find homes across the country.