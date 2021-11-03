Empty Bowls fundraiser for Rowan County Christmas to be held Nov. 5

Bowls made by the Morehead State Ceramics Guild

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Empty Bowls, an annual fundraiser to benefit the Rowan County Christmas program will be held Friday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 126.



The cost for the event is $10, and attendees will receive a hand-crafted bowl made by the Morehead State University Ceramics Guild and a meal including chili and dessert. Meals will be packaged in accordance with COVID-19 recommendations.



All proceeds from Empty Bowls will be donated to Rowan County Christmas in honor of Adam Yungbluth, a ceramics instructor at MSU who died on June 12.



“The Guild has chosen to donate to Rowan County Christmas not only because of the amazing work they do for families around the holidays but because our support can directly help the families here in Morehead,” said Quinn Maher, MSU instructor of art and design. “We have committed to donate over 200 bowls this year. Ten dollars is a deal for a handmade bowl on its own, and to get some chili to go along with it!? A fun way to participate in something bigger than ourselves, and leave with a one-of-a-kind bowl.”



Established in 1993, Rowan County Christmas provides Christmas gifts and meal vouchers for low-income children and seniors in the community. It was founded by a group of local service organizations, churches, civic organizations, local businesses and community leaders. In 2019, the program aided more than 500 families and individuals.



For more information about Rowan County Christmas, visit www.rowancountychristmas.org or contact Board Chair Tonya LeMaster at 606-776-2997.