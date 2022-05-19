Employees tied up during armed robbery at Verizon store in Lexington

It happened Thursday morning in the 2300 block of Nicholasville Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Employees at a Verizon store in Lexington were tied up and their cell phones stolen during an armed robbery on Thursday morning, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say just after 10:30 a.m., two men wearing masks and hooded clothing walked into the business in the 2300 block of Nicholasville Road. They say one of the men had a gun. Police say the robbers demanded Apple products, got some, then tied up the employees, stole the workers cell phones and left.

Police say no one was hurt.

The employees told investigators the two men appeared to have a set plan and were familiar with the store.