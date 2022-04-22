Emotional balloon release for Madison Central student killed in crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nothing was lost on the symbolism or number of balloons released Thursday evening in memory of a Madison Central High School student who was killed earlier this week in a pickup truck crash.

Friends and classmates of Eddie Tribble released 18 balloons with personal messages written on them on what would have been his 18th birthday.

The balloon release was part of a celebration of life held in the parking lot across from the high school, behind Daniel Boone Elementary School.

Tribble was killed April 19 when the pickup truck he was riding in crashed in a sharp curve on Oakley Wells Road, according to investigators. He died at the scene. The driver, who is also a teenager, was taken to a hospital in Richmond with non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators. His name was not released.