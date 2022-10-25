Emission reduction program offers aid for replacement buses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own school buses can apply for funding through a program designed to reduce diesel emissions.

The state Energy and Environment Cabinet says the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program will reimburse up to 25 percent of the cost of a replacement bus.

Grant recipients have to cover the remainder.

The program will provide $310,643 toward replacing aging school buses.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 4, and projects must be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.