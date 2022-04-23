Emergency Road aid funds awarded to Mercer County

The repairs will take place 0.351 miles west of CR-1228 extending northeast to ending milepoint 2.02

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced that the Mercer County Fiscal Court will receive $43,120.00 in County Road Aid emergency funds for a slide repair on Horn Road (CR-1227).

The repairs will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, school buses and other vehicles that rely upon Horn Road.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide timely assistance to Mercer County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The Mercer County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.