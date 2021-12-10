Emergency road aid funds awarded to Madison County For slide repair on Three Forks Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KTC) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced that the Madison County Fiscal Court will receive $80,870.00 in County Road Aid emergency funds for slide repair on Three Forks Road (CR 1308).

The repairs will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, school buses and other vehicles that rely upon Three Forks Road.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide timely assistance to Madison County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The repairs will take place 1.870 miles northwest of KY 388 extending northwest 0.031 miles (MP 1.870 – MP 1.901).

The Madison County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.