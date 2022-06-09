Car flips on side after being hit on Tates Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Emergency crews work to flip over a car, Thursday morning on Tates Creek Road after it was struck by another vehicle.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. at the Gainesway Intersection. According to the Lexington Police Department, the car was flipped over on its side after being struck on it’s passenger side by another vehicle.

Police say no one was hurt and the road has since been cleared.