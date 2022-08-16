Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Mississippi is welcoming an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death.

The king of rock ‘n’ roll died Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

Birthplace director Roy Turner says the small home in Tupelo has seen more visitors this year because people are starting to travel more than they did previously during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the “Elvis” movie that came out this year also has boosted tourism.

Before the pandemic, the Birthplace saw about 60,000 visitors a year. It’s about 94 miles from Graceland, where Presley died.