Elon Musk delays $8 blue check Twitter plan

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A slight sigh of relief for all verified Twitter users: Elon Musk is delaying the rollout of its paid blue subscription plan until after the midterm elections.

The plan allows anyone to get that blue check mark for $7.99 a month, just like celebrities.

Critics say the new verification feature could have some unintended consequences.

To protest the new plan, some celebrities posed as Musk over the weekend.

Some, including comedian Kathy Griffin’s account, were suspended.

Sunday, Musk tweeted “Anyone engaging in impersonation without sharing it is a parody will be permanently suspended.”

He also said changing the name on an account will result in losing the verification check temporarily.