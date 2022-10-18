Elliott County man sentenced to 100 years for child exploitation offenses

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Elliott County man was sentenced to 100 years in prison on Monday for multiple child exploitation offenses.

According to a press release, an investigation into 51-year-old Ronald Stinespring began when a young girl knocked on a stranger’s door in Elliott County. The girl was dirty and appeared malnourished and said she and two other girls were physically and sexually abused by Stinespring.

Search warrants were executed on Stinespring’s property where police found electronic devices with sexually explicit pictures and videos of the victims, at times when some or all were minors. Upon incarceration, Stinespring wrote a letter to one victim, attempting to coerce her into taking responsibility for what happened.

He plead guilty to three counts of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, one count of possession of material containing sexually explicit images of minors and one count of obstruction of justice in May.