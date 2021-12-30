UPDATE: Officer shoots man who tried to stab him: KSP

Incident happened Dec. 11

UPDATE POSTED 11:30 A.M. DEC. 30, 2021

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Elizabethtown Police officer fatally wounded a man during a struggle earlier this month when the man tried to stab the officer, according to the Kentucky State Police.

At about 9:20 a.m. Dec. 11, 2021, the Kentucky State Police’s (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team was requested by the Elizabethtown Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Hardin County, the KSP said in a statement.

KSP is able to release findings from the preliminary investigation, which reveals Elizabethtown Police Department Officer Detrick Cooper was assisting other officers on a call for service in the area of Wingfield Court in Elizabethtown. After completing the call, Cooper saw a suspicious vehicle and proceeded to investigate with no other officers accompanying him. Cooper made contact with 29-year-old Christopher Sterusky, of Radcliff, who was the lone occupant.

Cooper interacted with Sterusky outside his vehicle attempting to verify his identity. During the interaction, Sterusky became uncooperative and attempted to get back into his vehicle, the KSP said in its statement.

A physical altercation ensued and during the altercation, Sterusky produced a knife and attempted to stab Cooper, who then fired his weapon.

Sterusky was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Corner. Cooper received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Baptist Health Hardin by other Elizabethtown Police Department officers, the KSP said.

In accordance with the Elizabethtown Police Department’s policies, Cooper was placed on administrative leave for two weeks. Cooper is a six-year veteran of the police department assigned to field operations.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 5 P.M. DEC. 11, 2021

