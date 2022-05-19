Elementary school in Lexington ventilated due to gas odor

The odor was discovered following a brief power outage at Ashland Elementary School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department was called to Ashland Elementary School on Thursday morning after a gas odor was reported following a brief power outage, according to Principal John Moore.

The school says the fire department determined the smell was related to fumes produced by a gas generator.

Firefighters set up fans and ventilated the school after which people were allowed to return to the building, according to the school.

Principal Moore says there weren’t any students in the building during all of this because they were off-site preparing for the school’s spring show.

No injuries were reported.

Here is the letter sent home to parents from Principal Moore:

Dear Ashland Elementary School Families:

We had some excitement on campus this morning while our students were off site preparing for the spring show. You may have seen fire trucks at school, or may hear about it from your children later today, and anytime there is a health or safety issue on campus we want you to hear the facts directly from us.

This morning the Lexington Fire Department visited our school to investigate the smell of gas occurring after a brief power outage. After a thorough investigation, the Fire Department determined that the smell was related to fumes produced by a gas generator. Fans were set up to circulate air and remove the fumes so that students could safely return to our school building following the spring show rehearsal.

We want to thank the Lexington Fire Department for their prompt and thorough response. We are very grateful for their dedication to keeping our community safe.

Please don’t hesitate to call me at 859-381-3243 if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

John Moore

Ashland Elementary School Principal