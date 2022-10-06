Electrical wires down on East Main Street after hit and run crash in Lexington

Police say lanes were shutdown because of the crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say electrical wires were down at the intersection of East Main Street and North Ashland Avenue in Lexington after a hit and run crash Wednesday night. According to officers, the wreck happened around 10:36 p.m. Right now, there are no known injuries or suspect vehicle description.

Police say sparks were coming from the wires and Kentucky Utilities were called to the scene. According to officers, outbound and inbound lanes were blocked until KU could clear the scene. Police say KU crews arrived around 11:38 p.m.

