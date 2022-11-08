Election Law Violations hotline is live

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The state’s Election Law Violations hotline is live and has received 93 pre-Election Day and 101 Election Day complaints so far.

The complaints have been divided into three columns (Pre-November 8 Complaints, Election Day Complaints and Post-Poll-Closing Complaints) to reflect when calls were received and what they concerned.

The complaints are listed by county.

Fayette County has received 13 calls as of Tuesday at 12:40 a.m. concerning the following:

Pre-November 8 Complaints 1 election official 1 electioneering

Election Day Complaints 2 campaign violation 3 electioneering 2 procedural questions 2 voter assistance 2 election official



If you believe you witnessed election irregularities or possible election law violations, you can call 800-328-8683. The hotline is open during regular business hours and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.