Election Fraud Hotline available for voters

Election Fraud Hotline number is 1-800-328-VOTE

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky voters who suspect election law violations during the 2022 primary election can report it through the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline number 1-800-328-VOTE.

“Kentuckians play a vital role in identifying suspected election violations, and we urge anyone who witnesses a violation to report it immediately to our office by calling 1-800-328-VOTE,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Our Office of Special Prosecutions and Department of Criminal Investigations stand ready to continue our efforts to protect the integrity of our elections by investigating and prosecuting suspected election fraud.”

The Attorney General’s hotline is active throughout the year and records messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During early voting and on election day, the hotline is staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and calls are answered live.

KRS 15.243 gives the Attorney General the jurisdiction to investigate election law violations. Campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud, and poll disruption are some examples of election fraud. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions reviews all calls to the hotline and refers allegations of election fraud to the Department of Criminal Investigations.

On each day of early voting and on election day, the number of complaints received by the hotline will be available at ag.ky.gov/election-hotline-updates. The complaints are tracked by county, and the website will be updated at the end of each day of early voting and throughout election day. Complaints received after the polls close will be added to the website the following day.