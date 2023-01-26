Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife, responds to latest comments from Trump

Elaine Chao, Sen. Mitch McConnell’s wife and Donald Trump’s former transportation secretary responded to the former president’s latest verbal attack against her and her husband.

It comes after Trump posted on social media Monday, using a racist nickname to attack his former cabinet member and slamming McConnell.

On Wednesday, Chao responded, telling the Washington Post and Politico in a statement that Trump’s comments “say a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans.”

Chao led the Department of Transportation for much of Trump’s presidency before stepping down in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.