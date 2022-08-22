EKY flood victim says flood caused mold, but FEMA assistance was denied

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – “I’m not living on a creek bank but I’m living in a house that could kill us” said Lisa Stamper, who was recently denied assistance from FEMA.

The disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky earlier this month left many families in peril, forcing them to pick up the pieces and start anew.

Many thought FEMA’s assistance would make things easier, but for some, like the Stampers, that’s not the case.

“FEMA came out two weeks ago on a Monday, he said there was like no damage due to the flood and rain and the mold was right there you could see it, because crisis was out the next day, I could smell it. But, were just like everyone else were being denied you know for home repairs and this is like it’s a matter of life and death for my husband” said Stamper.

They say the floods destroyed the roof of their home in Perry Count, causing black mold to grow.

Lisa Stamper says she’s scared for her husband’s health, he is quadriplegic and has had pneumonia multiple times because of mold at their first home in 2018.

Stamper says FEMA is denying them assistance, saying there was no damage.

Even though they say a crisis center identified mold in their home, the very next day.

“They told us it could take 60-90 days to do an appeal, I mean we don’t have 60-90 days to get this mold out” added Stamper.

On Monday, among local officials in Georgetown, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s been down to Eastern Kentucky twice in the last couple of weeks, and that FEMA needs to step it up.

“It’s going to take a very long time getting on top of it. FEMA, I think, was a little slow to react in the beginning, I hear they are picking it up and they really need to this is an utter catastrophe” said Senator McConnell.

FEMA has opened multiple recovery centers, business centers, and temporary shelters for flood victims, saying if you’ve been denied to visit a mobile disaster recovery center in-person and to answer the phone.

“For the Kentuckians and the survivors to understand that once you’ve applied with fema and we can’t reach you and you don’t call us back to help process your request for assistance your application will be considered ineligible” said Brett Howard, the Federal Coordinating Officer with FEMA.