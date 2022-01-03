EKU’s Blanton is ASUN Player of the Week

Honored for big game against Alice Lloyd

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – After finishing with 29 points and 14 rebounds in Friday’s game, Eastern Kentucky University’s Devontae Blanton was chosen as the ASUN Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday from its Atlanta headquarters.

The performance was Blanton’s second double-double of the season. His 29 points and 14 rebounds were also the most by a Colonel in a game this season. The Macedonia, Ohio native hit on 13-of-19 from the field (68 percent) against Alice Lloyd College.

For the season, the second-year freshman wing is averaging 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Blanton ranks second in the ASUN in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.32), seventh in assists per game, 14th in rebounding and tied for 17th in scoring.

The Colonels kick-off ASUN play on Tuesday by hosting Central Arkansas. Tip-off at McBrayer Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.