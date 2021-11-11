EKU women’s golf adds two for 2022-23 season

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU Athletics) – Mary Keene Marrs of Lexington, Kentucky and Elizabeth Tucci of New Market, Maryland signed National Letters of Intent to play women’s golf at Eastern Kentucky University, head coach Mandy Moore announced today.

Marrs earned first team all-state honors this season at Lexington Christian Academy. She was the regional runner-up in 2020 and 2021. As a six-time varsity letter winner, she was a part of two KHSAA State Championship teams and five All-A State Championship squads.

Since seventh grade, Marrs has won over 40 combined Kentucky PGA Junior Tour, HJGT, GolfWeek Junior Tour, AJGA, and high school golf tournaments as an individual. She is the fourth rated player in Kentucky according to Junior Golf Scoreboard and the second ranked player in the class of 2022.

Marrs had a GolfWeek Junior Tour win at Gibson Bay in Richmond with a score of 2-under par after rounds of 70 and 72. She had a ninth place AJGA finish at Coosa County Club with a three-day total of even par (70, 75, 68). Her lowest score ever was a round of 63 (-8) in the Junior Am for the event.

“Mary Keene has been committed to EKU for a while and we are super excited to officially welcome her to the team,” said Moore. “She has so many qualities that I love in a player but her competitiveness, work ethic, and passion for the game are going to make her a great college player.”

Marrs was the medalist at the AJGA Arnold Palmer Qualifier in Bay Hill, Florida, she was the 2020 and 2021 Greenbrier Ladies Club Champion and the 2020 Ladies Greenbrier Open Champion.

Tucci finished third at the Maryland State Championship this fall, after back-to-back state runner-up performances in 2018 and 2019. She is the top ranked player in the class of 2022 in Maryland according to Junior Golf Scoreboard and the third rated player overall.

Tucci was the Frederick County Public School golf champion in 2021. Tucci capped the 2019 season by being chosen as the Frederick County Public Schools Golfer of the Year. She helped guide Oakdale High School to the 2019 Maryland State Championship.

“We feel very lucky to have Elizabeth join our team,” Moore said. “She has had some great national tournament experience and a lot of success at the junior level. We know she is going to be a great fit for our program and we expect her to make an impact right away next year.”

Tucci had three top-10 AJGA finishes and a top-5 at the 2020 Imperial Headwear Junior Classic. She tied for 12th at the Western Junior. She was the PKBGT 2020 Commonwealth Classic Bell National Champion. In 2020, Tucci was a semifinalist at the Maryland Am. She has also represented Team Maryland in the Poindexter Cup, Capital Cup and Mid Atlantic Challenge.

EKU has concluded the fall portion of its 2021-22 schedule. The Colonels will return to action on Feb. 14 at the two-day First Coast Classic hosted by the University of North Florida and Western Kentucky University.