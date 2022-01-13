EKU women’s basketball falls in double-OT at North Alabama

This was the first-ever meeting in basketball between the two schools

FLORENCE, AL (WTVQ/EKU ATHLETICS) – Eastern Kentucky University’s women’s basketball team fell on the road to the University of North Alabama, 88-86, in double overtime on Wednesday night in Florence.

The Colonels raced out to an early lead, opening the game on a 10-2 run after a pair of free throws by Brie Crittendon . EKU went ahead, 15-7, after a basket and the harm by Emma Hacker with 4:31 remaining in the first quarter. The Lions closed the first quarter on a 10-2 run to take the two-point lead, 19-17 after a quarter.

The two teams traded baskets for much of the second quarter, but North Alabama closed the first half on a 12-5 run to take a five-point lead, 41-36 into the break.

North Alabama knocked down seven three-pointer in the first half.

EKU came out of the break on fire and outscored the Lions 22-9 in the third quarter to take a 58-50 lead after three quarters.

The Colonels took a nine-point lead, 62-53, in the fourth quarter after a Kayra Freeman layup with 8:19 remaining in regulation. The Lions stormed back to take a five-point lead, 70-65, after a Macey Lee three-pointer with 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. EKU answered back and tied the game, 70-70, after a Crittendon basket and the foul. Each team made a layup, and we went into overtime tied, 72-72.

Jayla Johnson knocked down a three-pointer from the right wing to take a 77-75 lead with 2:33 remaining in the first overtime. UNA tied the game at, 79-79, with 34 seconds remaining in the first overtime, giving the Colonels a chance to win the game. Recanati missed a jumper with one second remaining to send the game to double overtime.

Bria Bass made a pair of free throws to give the Colonels an 86-85 lead with 37 seconds remaining in double overtime. Skyler Gill pulled down an offensive rebound for the Lions and made a basket and drew the foul to give North Alabama an 88-86 lead with eight seconds remaining. After a pair of missed free throws by UNA, the Colonels had one more shot to win the game, but a Kalissa Lacy three-pointer just missed.

Six different Colonels posted double digits in the contest. Bass had 18 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Johnson, Hacker, Recanati, I’Liyah Green , and Crittendon all scored double figures.

The Colonels shot 39 percent from the field. UNA shot 44 percent from the field and knocked down 13 three-pointers on the game.

Each team pulled down 44 rebounds.

To view the game’s box score, click here.

The Colonels return home on Saturday afternoon to take on Jacksonville State University. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.