EKU women’s basketball falls at No. 4 Louisville

Emma Hacker led the Colonels in scoring with 10-points off the bench

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU ATHLETICS) – Eastern Kentucky University’s women’s basketball fell on the road at nationally ranked Louisville, 82-38, on Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

Emma Hacker lead the way for the Colonels with a team-best 10 points off the bench. Ariel Kirkwood had eight points for EKU. Alice Recanati and Kalissa Lacy each chipped in six points for the Colonels.

Louisville raced out to an 11-3 lead after a Hailey Van Lith basket and foul with 4:32 left in the first quarter and never looked back against the Colonels.

Eastern Kentucky (4-6) did not go down quietly against the nationally ranked Cardinals in the first quarter. A Kirkwood three-pointer with 3:20 remaining in the first quarter cut the Louisville lead to seven, 15-8. The Cardinals took a 25-10 lead after a quarter.

The Colonels went toe-to-toe with Louisville in the second quarter but could never cut into the lead getting out-scored 26-18 in the frame and went into the half trailing the Cardinals 51-28.

The Colonels shot 26 percent from the field.

EKU pulled down 26 rebounds.

The Colonels return home on Saturday afternoon against the University of Pikeville. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.