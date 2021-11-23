EKU women push scoring record in win over Union

Defense forces 37 turnovers, offense hits 60% from the field
Steve Rogers,
RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky tallied its second-highest point total in program history on Monday night as the Colonels rolled over Union, 120-53, in McBrayer Arena.

EKU (2-2) shot 59.7 percent (46-for-77) from the floor, including a blistering 16-for-20 effort in the fourth quarter. The Colonels also made 23 of their 28 free throws on the evening. Eastern Kentucky’s defense forced Union (3-4) into 37 turnovers and limited the Bulldogs to 31.7 percent shooting.

Eastern Kentucky’s single-game scoring record was set in a 122-48 win over Thomas Moore on Nov. 30, 1993.

Jayla Johnson led EKU with 26 points, while Alice Recanati pumped in 19 points and led the team with six assists and five steals. Bridgid Fox was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and the free-throw line enroute to a 12-point performance. Kayra Freeman finished with 11 points and Ariel Kirkwood tallied 10 points, six rebounds, and three blocks.

The Colonels scored the game’s first 12 points and hit their first seven shots.

Johnson’s layup with 12 seconds left in the first quarter gave EKU a 23-13 lead and Union would not pull within single digits the rest of the night. Eastern Kentucky led 54-26 at the break and took an 80-40 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The final period was EKU’s strongest as the Colonels set a program record with 40 points in the fourth quarter.
After missing its first two shots of the quarter, EKU made 16 of its final18 attempts and embarked on an 18-0 run in the closing minutes.
The 67-point margin of victory is tied for the third-largest ever and the biggest since the Colonels defeated Ohio Valley 88-30 on Dec. 11, 2016.

EKU hosts Xavier on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

Categories: Basketball, EKU, Local News, Sports
Tags: ,

Related