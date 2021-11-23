EKU women push scoring record in win over Union

McBrayer

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky tallied its second-highest point total in program history on Monday night as the Colonels rolled over Union, 120-53, inArena.

EKU (2-2) shot 59.7 percent (46-for-77) from the floor, including a blistering 16-for-20 effort in the fourth quarter. The Colonels also made 23 of their 28 free throws on the evening. Eastern Kentucky’s defense forced Union (3-4) into 37 turnovers and limited the Bulldogs to 31.7 percent shooting.

Eastern Kentucky’s single-game scoring record was set in a 122-48 win over Thomas Moore on Nov. 30, 1993.

Jayla Johnson led EKU with 26 points, while Alice Recanati pumped in 19 points and led the team with six assists and five steals. Bridgid Fox was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and the free-throw line enroute to a 12-point performance. Kayra Freeman finished with 11 points and Ariel Kirkwood tallied 10 points, six rebounds, and three blocks.

The Colonels scored the game’s first 12 points and hit their first seven shots.