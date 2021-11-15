EKU women fall to in-state rival Northern Kentucky

Colonels can't get closer than 11 late in game

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s women’s basketball team fell on the road at in-state rival Northern Kentucky University, 76-61, on Sunday afternoon.

Ariel Kirkwood led the way for the Colonels with a team-best 14 points and four rebounds. Alice Recanati, Jayla Johnson, and Ally Collett each chipped in eight points on the game.

Northern Kentucky (1-1) opened the game on a 7-2 run and never looked back in the game.

A pair of free throws by Kirkwood cut the Norse lead to three, 9-6, with 7:38 remaining in the first quarter, but the Colonels could never got any closer.

Recanati went on a 4-0 run herself to close the first quarter and get the Colonels within 10, 24-14.

Northern Kentucky outscored the Colonels 20-9 in the second quarter.

The Colonels cut the Northern Kentucky lead to 11, 68-57, with four minutes remaining in regulation but could never get any closer.

EKU forced 16 Northern Kentucky turnovers.

The Colonels shot 37 percent from the field.

The Colonels continue its road swing on Wednesday at Evansville. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.