EKU wins in extra innings over Xavier

Courtesy: EKU Sports

RICHMOND, Ky. – (EKU Sports) – Eastern Kentucky catcher Michael Goehrig raced home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning to cap a wild 3-2 victory for the Colonels over Xavier on Tuesday night at Earle Combs Stadium.

EKU (23-13) took an early lead as Kendall Ewell drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the first and advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw. Two batters later, Will King flew out to centerfield to plate Ewell and give the Colonels a 1-0 advantage.

Xavier (19-19) drew even in the top of the third with an RBI single, but the Colonels answered two innings later. Max Williams led off the bottom of the fifth with EKU’s first hit of the day, a single to shallow centerfield, and Ewell beat out an infield grounder to put two aboard with nobody out. Logan Thomason then cracked a double to left field to bring home Williams, putting EKU back on top, 2-1.

The Musketeers pushed across the tying run once again with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh.

EKU escaped trouble in the top of the ninth as Xavier put two runners on with no outs. After Goehrig made a diving catch behind home plate for the first out, Will Brian came out of the bullpen and fanned two Musketeers to keep the score tied at 2-2.

The Colonels failed to score in the bottom of the ninth, but Brian responded by striking out the side in the top of the 10th inning. EKU loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning, but a pop-up to shortstop ended the threat.

Christian Jones sat the Musketeers down in order in the top of the 11th and Goehrig moved to third on a Jalen Jones sacrifice bunt, setting the stage for the game-ending wild pitch.

Jones (1-0) notched his first win of the season on the mound with a perfect frame in the 11th. Thomason led EKU’s offensive effort with two walks and the Colonels’ lone extra-base hit of the night.

EKU hosts North Alabama in game one of a three-game ASUN series on Friday night at 6:00 p.m.