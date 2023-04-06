EKU to offer online elementary education degree

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Eastern Kentucky University will offer an online elementary education degree beginning in August 2023.

The hope is to create a new pathway for students to receive education in order to address teacher shortages.

“Dire teacher shortages in Kentucky and beyond are causing a surge in demand for educators who can positively impact student learning. Offering this flexible pathway to teacher certification is another way EKU is working to increase the number of high-quality teachers in our region,” said Dr. Elizabeth Smith, incoming dean of EKU’s College of Education and Applied Human Sciences in a press release. “EKU offers premier teacher education programs, and we are thrilled to provide wider access to our elementary education program through an online option.”

Students will enroll in eight-week courses and complete all work online.

EKU’s clinical office will work with each student to arrange student teaching experiences required by the Education Professional Standards Board

For more information on the degree, head here: https://bit.ly/3ZRFhAm