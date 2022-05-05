EKU to hold spring commencement ceremonies May 13

Two ceremonies will be held in Roy Kidd Stadium at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) — Eastern Kentucky University’s six academic colleges will hold spring commencement ceremonies May 13, 2022, in Roy Kidd Stadium. Two ceremonies will be held: the first at 10 a.m. and the second at 3 p.m.

According to EKU, the 10 a.m. ceremony features the College of Business, College of Education & Applied Human Sciences, and the College of Letters, Arts, & Social Sciences.

College of Business includes: All BBA and MBA degrees.

College of Education & Applied Human Sciences departments include: American Sign Language and Interpreter Education; Applied Human Sciences; Clinical Therapeutic Programs; Teaching, Learning, & Education Leadership.

College of Letters, Arts, & Social Sciences departments include: English; Government; History, Philosophy, & Religious Studies; School of Art & Design; School of Communication; School of Music; Language & Cultural Studies, Anthropology, & Sociology; Psychology; Social Work.

According to EKU, the 3 p.m. ceremony features the College of Justice, Safety, & Military Science, College of Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics, and the College of Health Sciences.

College of Justice, Safety, & Military Science departments include: School of Justice Studies; School of Safety, Security, and Emergency Management; Military Science & Leadership.

College of Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics departments include: Agriculture; Applied Engineering & Technology; Agriculture; Applied Engineering and Technology; Biological Sciences; Chemistry; Computer Science & Information Technology; Mathematics & Statistics; Physics; Geosciences & Astronomy.

College of Health Sciences departments include: Environmental Health Science; Exercise and Sport Science; Health Promotion and Administration; Medical Laboratory Science; Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy; Recreation and Park Administration; School of Nursing.

According to the university, graduates may invite an unlimited number of guests to attend commencement ceremonies. Guests may park in the Alumni Coliseum parking lot.

Ceremonies will proceed rain or shine. In the event severe weather causes postponement, the makeup date for both ceremonies is May 14 at the same scheduled times. If severe weather conditions continue to alter plans for the May 14 makeup date, ceremonies will be moved to Alumni Coliseum for graduates only. Guests will be unable to attend due to limited capacity in Alumni Coliseum.

You can watch the ceremonies online HERE.

For more information about this year’s ceremonies, including a campus map and up-to-date visitor information, click HERE.