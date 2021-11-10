EKU soccer gains six players on National Signing Day

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU Athletics) – The Eastern Kentucky University soccer team signed six on National Signing Day, head Coach Matt Cosinuke announced on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Payton Payne

Payne comes to Eastern Kentucky from Clarence, New York. She was invited to the Women’s National ID center three times. She was a National Champion ECNL 2021 North American Cup with WNY Flash Academy. Payne posted a 38-3-3 record with three sectional and regional championships. She was named Offensive MVP the past three soccer seasons. Payne was captain of the soccer team and was named Female Athlete of the Year at Clarence High School.

She plays club for WNY Flash ECNL.

Payne chose EKU over Kentucky, Davidson, Boston, Longwood, and Albany.

Maddy Murphy

Murphy is from Terrace Park, Ohio. Murphy was named three-time first-team all-conference, Player of the Year in the CHL Conference in 2021 and two-time All-Ohio. She was named three-time team MVP and All-Southwest Ohio. Murphy helped lead the team to three-straight conference titles, district titles, and state regional finals.

She won two stat cups and has been to two regionals with her club team Kings Hammer.

Murphy had offers from Cincinnati, Dayton, Belmont, and Bowling Green.

Kaitlyn Rowlett

Rowlett comes to EKU from John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown. She holds the single season school record for most assists. Rowlett is the school record holder for most assists and goals in a career. She was an all-district and all-region selection from 2018-2021. Rowlett was an all-state selection in 2020 and 2021. She was a four-year team captain at John Hardin.

She played for the Racing Louisville Academy.

Rowlett chose EKU over Western Kentucky and Bellarmine.

Emma Spivey

Spivey hails from Edgewood where she played for the Kentucky State Champions Notre Dame Academy. She was named to the Lady Knights Challenge Cup All-Tournament Team during her senior season. Spivey was named first team all-region and first team all-state as a senior. Posted a 28-0-1 record and only allowed four goals all season.

She played club for the Ohio Elite Soccer Academy.

Spivey chose EKU over St. Mary’s College of California.

Haley Greenwade

Greewade comes to EKU from Sykesville, Maryland. Greenwade was named first-team all-state, all-region and all-county as a sophomore. She was named to the All-American watch list her senior season. Greenwade was named to the Century High School All-Decade Team as a sophomore.

Greenwade played for Pipeline Soccer Club.

She chose EKU over Maryland, VCU, Old Dominion, and UMBC

Sydney Taylor

Sydney Taylor comes to Richmond from Batavia, Ohio where she played at West Clermont High School. Taylor led her team in scoring as a defensive player where she also led the conference for the regular season. She was named first-team all-region and all-city as a senior.

Taylor was a part of the Cincinnati Development Academy team that finished fourth in the nation. She was a participant in the GA Talent ID Conference Event for the Mid-American region consisting of the top-30 players in the region.

She chose EKU over Purdue Fort Wayne.