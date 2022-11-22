EKU resident advisor charged with rape

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A resident advisor at Eastern Kentucky University was arrested and charged with rape last Friday.

EKU police say after Thomas Haroules was arrested, the university’s housing team immediately revoked his access to Martin Hall and suspended his residence hall duties indefinitely without pay.

“The safety of our campus community is critically important. The university consistently reinforces to our students, faculty and staff that if you see something, say something,” the university told ABC 36 in a statement.