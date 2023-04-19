EKU program expands to offer free textbooks to all students

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Eastern Kentucky University on Wednesday announced an expansion of its BookSmart program to allow free textbooks to all students.

Previously, the program only offered free textbooks to undergraduate students. That began in 2021. Starting this fall, all students (undergraduate, graduate and doctoral) online and on campus will get free textbooks for their courses.

According to the College Board, the average undergraduate student spends more than $1,200 on books and materials over the course of a year. EKU BookSmart was created as a way to provide students with an additional level of financial support in their education and lower the overall cost of attendance.

“At EKU, we don’t want the cost of textbooks to stand in the way of education. EKU BookSmart has provided tens of thousands of undergraduate students with their textbooks completely free since its start in 2021,” said EKU President David McFaddin in a press release. “We are proud to expand this program to now include all degree-seeking students, making education accessible and affordable to all who seek it.”

EKU BookSmart, in partnership with Barnes & Noble, works as a textbook rental program. After registering for courses, books are gathered, packaged and shipped to students free of cost through EKU’s Barnes & Noble Bookstore. Students also have the option to pick up their books on campus. Once the semester is over, students return their books to the EKU Bookstore or can purchase their textbooks at a discounted price.