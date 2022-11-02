EKU partners with Baptist Health for the next 11 years

Arena inside Alumni Coliseum to be named Baptist Health Arena

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Eastern Kentucky University announced a partnership with Baptist Health on Wednesday, one that includes a naming rights deal for the next 11 years.

The arena inside Alumni Coliseum will now be called Baptist Health Arena.

EKU says the partnership will aid in producing world class health professionals.

The $2.5 million project is the largest single investment in EKU, in any partnership in school history, and although both men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as the volleyball team play there, the change goes beyond just athletics.

“We just do so much more here between orientation events, commencement events, community events. And I think it’s the fact that we’re investing in this facility, we want to create a great experience for all of our stakeholders, and these resources will allow us to do just that,” says Matt Roan, the vice president and director of athletics at EKU.

This past spring EKU announced that they are investing a little more than $30 million to transform inside the Alumni Coliseum, the changes include new seating, new concourses, new entrances, new locker rooms and team spaces for student athletes, as well as athletic training spaces.