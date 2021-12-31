EKU men’s basketball doubles up on Alice Lloyd

44-9 run to end half launches big home win

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky closed the first half on a 44-9 run and never looked back as the Colonels cruised past Alice Lloyd, 106-52 on Friday afternoon in McBrayer Arena.

The Colonels trailed 17-4 at the 12:26 mark of the first half, but exploded for 22 consecutive points over the next 4:19. Jomaru Brown scored 12 of EKU’s points during the 22-0 run as the Colonels took a 26-17 lead. EKU held the Eagles to just four made field goals over the final 12 minutes of the first half and forced 17 first-half turnovers to take a 48-26 lead into halftime.

Eastern continued to stretch its lead in the second half as the Colonels shot 58 percent from the floor in the final stanza. 10 different Colonels scored, including five players posting double-digit points.

Devontae Blanton set career highs with 29 points and 13 rebounds, leading EKU in both categories. Jomaru Brown netted 16 points and led the Colonels with eight assists. DaShawn Jackson pumped in 15 points, while Cooper Robb and Michael Wardy each added 13 points. Michael Moreno finished with a team-high five steals. Eastern Kentucky forced the Eagles into 30 turnovers while committing just 11 of their own. The Colonels turned those 30 turnovers in 42 points and held a 48-26 advantage in points in the paint.

EKU tips off ASUN play on Tuesday night when the Colonels welcome Central Arkansas to Richmond for a 7:00 p.m. clash.

Click here for postgame interviews with Coach A.W. Hamilton, DaShawn Jackson and Devontae Blanton.