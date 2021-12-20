EKU men’s basketball at Bryant canceled because of COVID

Bryant has several positive cases, protocol cancels Wednesday's game

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball game at Bryant University, scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Bryant had multiple positive test results among players and staff.

The game will not be rescheduled this season. EKU will continue to explore potential replacement game opportunities.

The Colonels are currently scheduled to return to action on Dec. 31 when Alice Lloyd visits McBrayer Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.