EKU MBB loses to Jacksonville State

Colonels fall 76-65 to conference foe JSU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky dropped an ASUN battle on Saturday night to Jacksonville State, 76-65, in McBrayer Arena.

EKU erased an early six-point deficit with a pair of Cooper Robb threes. The Colonels knotted the score four different times in the first half, but never led. Eastern Kentucky scored five of the half’s final seven points and trailed 36-34 at the intermission.

Jacksonville State stretched its lead to nine in the opening minutes of the second half, but Braxton Beverly knocked down a three to bring EKU back within six, 48-42, at the 16:20 mark. Beverly followed with a four-point play to make it a two-point game, but the Gamecocks responded with eight consecutive points to go up by 10 with 11:19 left to play. The Colonels could never draw closer than six points the rest of the way as JSU did not miss from the field over the final 3:13 to close out the game.

Beverly led the Colonels with 18 points on the night. Russhard Cruickshank added 10 points and Robb finished with nine points and led the team with six rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Eastern Kentucky is back in action on Tuesday night when the Colonels face Lipscomb at 7:00 p.m. in McBrayer Arena.