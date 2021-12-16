EKU knocks off in-state rival Morehead State 66-43

Eastern picked up its fifth straight win in the series

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU ATHLETICS) – Eastern Kentucky University’s women’s basketball team knocked off in-state rival Morehead State, 66-43, on Wednesday night in Morehead to pick up its fifth straight win in the series.

The Colonels raced out to a 10-2 run after a Jayla Johnson jumper with 4:02 remaining in the first quarter and never looked back against its old conference rival. EKU grabbed an 11-point lead, 16-5, after an Alice Recanati free throw and held a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Eastern Kentucky (4-5) opened the second on a 9-2 run and an Emma Hacker three-pointer gave the Colonels a 25-11 lead. A Recanati three-pointer with 1:03 remaining in the first half doubled up the Eagles 36-18 going into the break.

The Colonels took their largest lead of the game, 61-32, with 6:28 remaining in the game after a pair of Brie Crittendon free throws.

Johnson led the way for the Colonels with a team-best 15 points and four rebounds. Ariel Kirkwood had a double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals against her former team. I’Liyah Green had 10 points off the bench for the Colonels.

The Colonels shot 42 percent from the field.

EKU outrebounded the Eagles, 47-26, on the game.

It was Eastern Kentucky’s biggest win in Johnson Arena since 1997.

The Colonels head to Louisville to take on the nationally ranked Cardinals on Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

To view the game’s box score, click here.