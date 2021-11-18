EKU hoops invitational presented by Geneva Financial is Saturday, Monday

Colonels host Albany, then Eastern Illinois

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – The EKU Hoops Invitational Presented by Geneva Financial begins Saturday when the Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team host the University at Albany.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will air live on ESPN+. The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com.

The EKU Hoops Invitational presented by Geneva Financial continues on Monday when Eastern Illinois visits McBrayer Arena for a 7 p.m. game against the Colonels. The EKUHoops Invitational concludes on Wednesday when Eastern Illinois and UAlbany face each other at 12 p.m.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this tournament,” Geneva Financial Kentucky Branch Manager Alex Milburn stated. “Eastern Kentucky and the basketball team here are a big passion of mine and I’m honored to be able to get involved. I’m so honored to have a part in this tournament and to be able to support the team. I can’t wait to see where EKU Athletics and these exceptional players take us this season.”

INSIDE THE SERIES

– This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

THE COLONELS

– The Colonels suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling to James Madison at home by one, 79-78.

– Jannson Williams had a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. He also pulled down five rebounds and blocked three shots. The transfer from Marshall is 22 points away from scoring his 1,000th as a college basketball player.

– Devontae Blanton finished the game against James Madison with 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists. He made 7-of-11 from the field.

– EKU’s 11 steals against JMU led to 19 turnovers by the Dukes.

– As a team, the Colonels shot just 40 percent from the field against James Madison.

– Michael Moreno is second in the ASUN Conference with 8.8 rebounds per game.

– Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with an average of 87.8 points per game.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

– UAlbany is 0-3 this season with losses to Towson (77-56), La Salle (67-64) and Harvard (60-53).

– De’Vondre Perry, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward, leads the team with an average of 14.3 points per game and is also the team leader with 6.0 rebounds per contest. He has hit on 55 percent of his shots from the field.

– Matt Cerruti, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard, averages 10.7 points per game and has a team-high six 3-pointers (6-for-13).

– As a team, the Great Danes are averaging 57.7 points per game and shooting 39 percent from the field.

– UAlbany has made just 28 percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line.

– The Great Danes are averaging 17.3 turnovers per game and their opponents have hit on 44 percent from the field.