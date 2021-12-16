EKU hits school record 25 3-pointers in win over Midway

The sharp-shooting Colonels threatened the ASUN Conference and NCAA Division I marks in the 121-67 victory

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU ATHLETICS) – Eastern Kentucky broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game and threatened the ASUN Conference and NCAA Division I marks in a 121-67 win over Midway on Wednesday night in McBrayer Arena.

The Colonels (6-6) etched their names in the record books in the second half as Jomaru Brown’s corner trey with 9:10 left to play gave EKU 21 three-pointers in the game, breaking the record of 20 set against Warren Wilson on Nov. 13, 2014 and again against Tennessee-Martin on Jan. 21, 2021. EKU finished the evening with 25 made 3-pointers, outscoring the Eagles 66-29 in the second half.

EKU hosts Northern Kentucky Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky fell one 3-pointer short of tying the 18-year old conference record of 26 threes in a game, which was set by Troy in November of 2003. The NCAA Division I record of 28 was also set by Troy in 1994 and tied by Wyoming just 19 days ago.

EKU stormed out of the gate with 11 consecutive points before Midway (6-5) found the bottom of the net with 17:40 left in the first half. The Colonels connected on six of their first 10 three-point attempts and built a 22-point lead at the 14:46 mark. EKU smothered the defensive glass in the first half, allowing the Eagles to corral just one offensive board, and took a 55-38 lead into the locker room. Eastern Kentucky’s bench outscored Midway’s 17-0 in the opening 20 minutes.

EKU placed six players in double-figures, led by Russhard Cruickshank’s 17 points. Cruickshank also led the Colonels with seven assists and four steals on the night. Brown scored 16 points and Cooper Robb added 15 points on a perfect 5-for-5 night from beyond the arc. Jannson Williams finished with 14 points, while Braxton Beverly hit all four of his long-range attempts en route to a 12-point performance. Devontae Blanton scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Michael Moreno led Eastern Kentucky with eight rebounds to go along with his eight points. Twelve different Colonels scored in the 54-point win.

The Colonels shot 42-for-86 (48.8 percent) from the field in the game. EKU turned the Eagles over 24 times and outscored Midway’s bench 62-8. Eastern Kentucky also finished with a 55-27 advantage on the glass.

To view the game’s box score, click here.