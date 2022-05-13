EKU graduated more than 2,200 students on Friday

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) graduated 2,292 students at two commencement ceremonies on May 13, 2022, at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Two ceremonies were held at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The 10 a.m. ceremony featured the College of Business, College of Education & Applied Human Sciences, and the College of Letters, Arts, & Social Sciences.

The 3 p.m. ceremony featured the College of Justice, Safety, & Military Science, College of Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics, and the College of Health Sciences.