EKU Football counting down days until kickoff

RICHMOND, KY. (WTVQ)- Eastern Kentucky University’s football team is playing in the United Athletic Conference during in the league’s first season of existence.

To be successful versus new opponents, EKU must take some steps to break the cycle of usually being a seven win team.

“Our consistency and performance are the most important things. The games that we’ve lost have been tight games. We have to make sure we’re better at finishing games and playing 60 minutes,” said Head Coach Walt Wells. “Tighten the screws a little bit, increase our talent and do a better job coaching.’

Coach Wells is in his fourth season in charge of the Colonels, who are coming off of an historic season.

EKU appeared in its first FCS playoff, shared the A-SUN Conference regular season crown and went 5-2 at home.

Eastern opens the season on the road versus Cincinnati on September 2 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN Plus.