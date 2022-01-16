EKU falls to Jacksonville State

Colonels suffer second two point loss of the week

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky suffered its second two-point loss of the week on Saturday night as the Colonels fell 76-74 to Jacksonville State in McBrayer Arena.

EKU (9-8, 2-2 ASUN) opened the game on an 8-0 run as Johnson netted six of EKU’s points in the first four minutes of action. Kayra Freeman capped the quarter with a three-point play to put the Colonels up 18-10 entering the second period.

Jacksonville State (13-3, 4-0 ASUN) scored the first four points of the second quarter but could not close the gap further for the remainder of the half. Jayla Johnson’s layup with 1:33 to go in the stanza gave EKU an 11-point lead, its largest of the first half, as the Colonels took a 35-24 advantage into the locker room.

JSU stormed back in the third quarter, opening the half with 19 consecutive points before Alice Recanati connected on EKU’s first three-pointer of the day with 5:01 left in the period to snap the Colonels scoring drought. Eastern Kentucky trailed by as many as eight in the quarter but narrowed the deficit to 54-50 heading into the final 10 minutes of regulation.

EKU rallied back to take the lead at 60-59 on a steal and layup from Recanati with 6:51 to play. The lead switched hands three times over the next four minutes before Jacksonville State used a pair of three-pointers in the final 90 seconds to extend the lead back to eight. EKU made three three-pointers in the final 37 seconds, but saw its comeback bid fall just short.

Recanati led all scorers with 19 points and added eight assists, while Johnson finished the night with 12 points. Bria Bass tallied a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

EKU held a 46-32 edge on the glass and shot 46.6 percent (27-of-58) from the field while holding JSU to 40.0 percent (26-of-65) shooting. However, the Gamecocks turned 19 EKU turnovers in 26 points while turning the ball over just six times.

Eastern Kentucky returns to action Wednesday night when the Colonels host Lipscomb at 7:00 p.m.